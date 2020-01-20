An unpopular King

In April of 1967, Martin Luther King Jr. was fed up with the almost decade-long American occupation of Vietnam.

Military advisors numbering 25,000 in 1964 had ballooned to 490,000 American troops by 1967. Thousands of young Americans were dying in the fields and rainforest of Southeast Asia and being shipped home in body bags. A disproportionate number of those casualties were from poor families, many black and brown boys.

Dr. King saw the war in Vietnam as an extension of the domestic maladies of racism, poverty and the military industrial complex crippling America. King saw the American Civil Rights Movement as the cornerstone to demanding civil rights for all people on a global scale. He simply could not protest against hate, racism and discrimination in the Jim Crow South and ignore the atrocities of man’s inhumanity to his fellow man on the other side of the globe.

Under advisement, the prophet had stayed quiet in 1966, hoping to maintain an open line of communication with the administration of Lyndon B. Johnson, which had successfully pushed through the Voting Rights Act of 1965. He saw Johnson as an ally in the fight for civil rights, but at the sight of Vietnamese children burned from head to toe with napalm, he could no longer hold his peace.

Dr. King saw that the expense of waging an immoral war in Asia was draining critical social programs from the poorest communities in America. King concluded that he “could no longer remain silent about an issue that was destroying the soul of our nation.”