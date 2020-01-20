3 teens charged with shooting, robbery during drug deal

Three teens were in custody Saturday, charged with robbing and shooting a 17-year-old victim during what Charlotte-Mecklenburg police described as a “drug transaction.”

Police did not identify the victim, who was shot in the shoulder and struck in the head with a blunt object. CMPD described those injuries as non-life-threatening.

The incident was reported near the 800 block of Scaleybark Road in south Charlotte. When officers got there, they were told that one of the teens involved was inside an apartment, but a resident of the apartment told police no one inside was injured.

After further questioning, police found the 17-year-old victim inside the apartment. The teen was taken to a hospital.

Police identified Amed Lino, 18, as one of the suspects. CMPD tracked an electronic monitor he was ordered by a court to wear in connection with a previous arrest. Officers tried to stop a vehicle Lino was driving near the 5600 block of South Tryon Street, but Lino jumped out, leaving the vehicle in drive, and ran away, according to CMPD.