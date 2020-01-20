3 teens charged with shooting, robbery during drug deal

Three teens were in custody Saturday, charged with robbing and shooting a 17-year-old victim during what Charlotte-Mecklenburg police described as a “drug transaction.”
Police did not identify the victim, who was shot in the shoulder and struck in the head with a blunt object. CMPD described those injuries as non-life-threatening.
The incident was reported near the 800 block of Scaleybark Road in south Charlotte. When officers got there, they were told that one of the teens involved was inside an apartment, but a resident of the apartment told police no one inside was injured.
After further questioning, police found the 17-year-old victim inside the apartment. The teen was taken to a hospital.
Police identified Amed Lino, 18, as one of the suspects. CMPD tracked an electronic monitor he was ordered by a court to wear in connection with a previous arrest. Officers tried to stop a vehicle Lino was driving near the 5600 block of South Tryon Street, but Lino jumped out, leaving the vehicle in drive, and ran away, according to CMPD.
Two passengers in the vehicle were detained, and Lino was found and arrested a short time later. Police said a search of the teens turned up various narcotics, cash, and a stolen gun.
Lino faces a variety of charges, including assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession with the intent to sale/deliver marijuana, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and resist/delay/obstruct a law enforcement officer. His previous charges, for which he was wearing the electronic monitor, included breaking and entering, drug offenses, and resisting police.
A second suspect, Jose Reyes, 18, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession with the intent to sale/deliver marijuana, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Reyes has previous charges alleging multiple car break-ins, weapons offenses, armed robbery, and common law robbery. He previously had been ordered by a court to wear an electronic monitoring device, according to CMPD.
The third suspect, a 17-year-old juvenile, was charged with armed robbery.