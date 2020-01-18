News & Buzz

Win tickets to see Lil Duval

The Jacksonville, Fla., comedian will be in Charlotte on Feb. 8 at Knight Theater, and QCity Metro has a pair of tickets to give away.

By Qcitymetro Staff
January 18, 2020 | Updated Jan 18, 2020

QCity Metro is giving away two tickets to see the comedian Lil Duval when he stops in at Charlotte’s Knight Theater on Feb. 8. This giveaway is courtesy of our friends at Blumenthal Performing Arts.

Complete the form below to enter our drawing.

The rules:

  • A winner will be selected by random drawing
  • You must enter the contest no later than midnight Jan. 31
  • You must be at least 18 years old
  • A winner will be notified by email and will have 24 hours to claim the tickets.
  • If the winner fail to claim the tickets within 24 hours, QCity Metro will select another name at random
  • Our decisions are final

Not feeling so lucky? Save $10 when you reserve seats in prize zones 10 and 20. Get your discount tickets here. (Discount applies to price zones 10 and 20.)

Ticket Giveaway_ Lil Duval

  • Take a sip of our Morning Brew

Qcitymetro Staff

Related Articles

New westside school approved

By: admin
May 13, 2009