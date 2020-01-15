Celebrate the legacy of MLK at these 8 Charlotte events

Come out and see the Charlotte community come together to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. More than 100 community organizations, marching bands and step and drill teams will participate.

Explore books, songs and discussions about acts of kindness.

Charlotte is paying tribute to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., with a host of events scheduled throughout the area. Here are a few that we’ve rounded up:

Saturday, Jan. 18, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

The Park Expo & Conference Center, 800 Briar Creek Rd.

Free, more info

United Way of Central Carolinas’ MLK Call to Service honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., by organizing family-friendly service projects for Charlotte-area volunteers around the holiday that bears his name.

These projects not only deliver valuable assistance to nonprofit organizations, schools and other service providers, they also allow participants to begin the new year by reflecting on the meaning of Dr. King’s life of service.

Bridging Musical Worlds – Celebrating Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Sunday, Jan. 19, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 2400 Beatties Ford Rd.

$10, get your tickets

Join A Sign of the Times of the Carolinas, Charlotte Folk Society, Charlotte Symphony Orchestra and UNC Charlotte for the annual celebration.

MLK Day Celebration

Monday, Jan. 20, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture, 551 S. Tryon St.

Free, more info

Create art — like a “What Do You Stand For?” mural — enjoy live music — like jazz and soul vocalist Kenya Templeton — participate in spoken-word activities and more.

Martin Luther King Jr. National Observance

Monday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Halton Theater at Central Piedmont Community College, 1206 Elizabeth Ave.

Free, more info

Students Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students in spoken word, music and dance performances, as well as their paintings, sculptures and other works of art.

Andrew Young, Jr. is the scheduled guest speaker. Young was an activist during the civil rights movement, most known for his work with Dr. King and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Legacy Celebration

Monday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Levine Museum of the New South, 200 E. 7th St.

Free, more info

This family-friendly celebration of Dr. King includes music, storytelling, arts, crafts and more.

Art Poetry Music

Monday, Jan. 20, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 2400 Beatties Ford Rd.

Free, more info

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church and Quentin Talley’s OnQ Productions come together for an evening of music, spoken word and visual art with readings from iconic speeches by Dr. King.

The annual concert will feature performances from Charlotte Contemporary Ensemble, Friendship Missionary Baptist Church and the Opera Carolina chorus.