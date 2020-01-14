Want to advise local elected officials? Consider joining a board or commission

The new year brings new opportunities to have your voice heard on behalf of the community. Applications are now available for Mecklenburg County residents to join city and county boards and commissions.

These volunteer roles help the mayor, city council and county commissioners make decisions that impact the arts, business, housing, transportation and more.

More than 45 vacancies — spanning 16 boards and commissions — are listed on the City of Charlotte’s website. Applicants are especially needed for eight county committees.

For entrepreneurs and small business owners, these positions allow you to weigh in on recommendations for programs and initiatives relating to critical needs like access to capital, job training and building codes.

For instance, advisers influenced decisions around the launch of initiatives such as AMP Up Charlotte, a free training program focused on growth and expansion for minority-owned businesses. Residents provided insight that helped shape the Mecklenburg County Small Business Loan Program, intended to address the lack of micro-loan availability for firms owned by women and minorities.