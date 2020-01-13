What grade would you give Mecklenburg County’s criminal justice system?

Stay informed about important local issues. Sign up for our Morning Brew newsletter.

Twenty-nineteen was a challenging year for law enforcement in Charlotte, CMPD Chief Kerr Putney said on Friday.

Overall, crime in the city rose 6%, while violent crime was up 12%, and property crime rose 5%. Leading the way was the city’s criminal homicide count, which ended the year with 107 illegal killings, up 90% from the year before.

Despite those increases, Putney said the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is implementing strategies and building community relationships that will pay dividends for years to come.

Putney made those remarks at the department’s annual Safety, Trust and Accountability Report news conference, an event where CMPD releases year-end crime statistics and recognizes crime-fighting efforts by its own officers as well as by community groups.

Puttney said he was at a loss to explain the sudden rise in homicides, which did not include at least a dozen killings committed in self-defense. One common factor, he said, was that many of the illegal killings involved “petty, minor arguments over drugs, social media posts, over small amounts of money, $20 in some situations.”