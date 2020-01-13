Crime

Police: 15-year-old boy arrested, charged with robbing convenience store

Police said the suspect fired “numerous rounds” while robbing the store. An employee inside was injured.

Stock Photo
By Glenn Burkins
January 13, 2020 | Updated Jan 13, 2020

A 15-year-old boy was arrested early Sunday and charged with firing a gun inside a convenience store while robbing the business. One employee at the store was injured, police said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department did not release the boy’s name because he is a juvenile.

According to a CMPD, the shooting was reported at 12:45 a.m. inside a BP gas station in the 7900 block of Cambridge Commons Drive in east Charlotte, near the Interstate 485 loop.

Based on an initial investigation, police said a male entered the store, brandished a gun and demanded property from an employee inside. During the robbery, the suspect fired “numerous rounds.” A second suspect inside the store sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

Less than 10 minutes after officers arrived, police located a 15-year-old boy nearby who matched the suspect’s description. The boy was later identified as the person who robbed the store, according to CMPD.

The boy was being held at a juvenile-detention center, charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

This Story is Tagged: ,
Glenn H. Burkins

Glenn Burkins

Glenn H. Burkins is founder and publisher of Qcitymetro.com. He's worked at the St. Petersburg (Fla.) Times, Philadelphia Inquirer, Wall Street Journal and Charlotte Observer.

Related Articles

Police make arrest in 2008 quadruple homicide

By: Glenn Burkins
March 7, 2019