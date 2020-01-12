CIAA commemorative video features local HBCU player and coach

In celebration of its 75th anniversary of basketball, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) released a commemorative video highlighting its history as the nation’s first African American athletic conference.

The 2-minute, 30-second video includes reflections from past and present CIAA athletes, notable alumni, coaches and executives.

“Basketball is something we have been able to hang our hat on to point to our accomplishments,” said Stephen Joyner, Sr., Johnson C. Smith University’s Director of Athletics and men’s basketball coach.

Joyner has coached at JCSU for more than 30 years, winning three CIAA basketball championships (2001, 2008, 2009). He also played point guard for the Golden Bulls as a student in the early 1970s.

Livingstone College senior guard Roger Ray, who recently became the school’s all-time leading scorer, expressed gratitude for his experience within the conference.