Jason Jet talks his latest EP, “Roll,” and desire for Charlotte’s music scene

Local soul artist Jason Jet’s 2018 single “Time Machine” sets the vibe as the first track on his latest project, “Roll.” The melody and lyrics take you back to the days of Curtis Mayfield. But, this EP also brings his signature modern sound with the title track, where he’s joined by fellow local artists Greg Cox and Curt Keyz.

I caught up with the multi-talented musician, composer, singer-songwriter known for “electro soul” about the project, among other things.

“‘Roll’ was inspired by moving out of my past relationship,” Jet said. It’s about moving on with love and finding something new – about letting go and being free from that.”

Jet was born Jason Jones in Iceland, where his Navy dad was stationed. His family relocated to Charlotte where young Jason would take after his dad’s talents as a songwriter and producer.

Jet graduated from Northwest School of the Arts, and in 2009, received a degree in recording arts technology from Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida. While in Orlando, he played keyboard in local bands.

That year, he returned to Charlotte and released his debut album, “Love Boulevard,” which built some industry buzz. He went on to win Best New Artist at the Carolina Music Awards.

“When I made my first album, I didn’t think I would make anything better,” he laughed. “I continue to fine-tune my craft and go through life.”

Photo courtesy of Jason Jet

In 2012, he transitioned to New York City, looking to get signed long-term to a major label. The stint lasted less than a year. He moved back to the Queen City to refocus personally and professionally.

When he’s not working on his music and performing, Jet is producing music and vocal arrangements for other artists. He also mentors youth through his Young Icons Recording Arts Camp for aspiring recording artists.

A decade following his debut, the award-winning artist, husband and father is still waiting for Charlotte’s music scene to explode…and his name along with it.

Jet has developed his sound but says Charlotte is still figuring out its musical identity. There have been some successful individual artists, but Charlotte’s music scene is difficult to define. He’s hopeful that definition will come soon.

“I understand some of these organizations and the city are trying to cultivate a scene, but it has to happen organically,” he said. “I don’t know how organic it is when you’re looking at statistics and numbers and trying to plant music in Charlotte. If it’s supposed to be, it’s supposed to be. Places like Memphis and Nashville, music is just in the air.”

Jet and his team say, in addition to the music, producing more visual content is one of the focuses for 2020.

Connect with Jason Jet and his music at JasonJetMusic.com.

Kallan Louis is a writer and consultant for qcitymetro.com. He does a lot, but never feels like he’s doing enough. His life can be described as a Venn Diagram: News media, Black culture and sports. He’s always on TV, but rarely seen.