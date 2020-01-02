12 entertainment picks around Charlotte this month

Natural Wonder: A tribute to Stevie Wonder

Saturday, Jan. 4, 8 p.m.

Amos’ Southend, 1423 S. Tryon St.

$15 – $18, get your tickets

Natural Wonder rolls into town with the full band experience spotlighting the extensive music catalog of legendary Motown artist Steve Wonder. The party continues as Bless The Rains tribute band pays homage to another iconic group, Toto.

Cirque du Soleil: OVO

Wednesday, Jan. 8 – Saturday, Jan. 11

Bojangles’ Coliseum, 2700 E. Independence Blvd.

Starting at $53, get your tickets

OVO’s inspiration is the world of insects who live, work and play together. Aerial artists, contortionists and other acts show off movement in the colorful ecosystem. The popular production also features music with a Brazilian beat.

Grits & Biscuits

Saturday, Jan. 11, 9 p.m.

The Fillmore, 820 Hamilton St.

$20, get your tickets

The “southern party experience” known as Grits & Biscuits has been around since 2010, and the Queen City is often a tour stop. Party-goers bring their crew and vibe to music from the Dirty South.

Nephew Tommy

Thursday, Jan. 16 – Sunday, Jan. 19

Comedy Zone, 900 NC Music Factory Blvd.

$30 – $40, get your tickets

Nationally-syndicated radio host Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles from the Steve Harvey Morning Show brings his special brand of humor to the Charlotte stage. Not restricted by the rules of the airwaves and FCC, there’s no telling what Nephew Tommy is going to say.

Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar And Grill

Thursday, Jan. 16 – Saturday, Feb. 8

Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte, 2132 Radcliffe Ave.

$30 – $50, get your tickets

The play is set in March 1959 in South Philadelphia and portrays one of Billie Holiday’s final performances. Janeta Jackson stars as Holiday who recounts events in her life while accompanied by Jimmy Powers (played by Willis Hickerson) on the piano.

Case

Friday, Jan. 17, 8 p.m.

The Underground, 820 Hamilton St.

$25, get your tickets

The Grammy-nominated singer is sharing new music, but expect him to take you down memory lane with his hits like “Touch Me, Tease Me” and “Happily Ever After.”

WW Presents Oprah’s 2020 Vision

Saturday, Jan. 18, 9 a.m.

Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St.

Starting at $59, get your tickets

The multimedia magnate is back on the road to help motivate audiences. She’s sharing her wellness journey and bringing along her celebrity friends for interviews and other interactive experiences.

2020 Atrium Health Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade

Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m.

Uptown Charlotte

Free, more info

Come out and see the Charlotte community come together to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. More than 100 community organizations, marching bands and step and drill teams will participate.

17th Annual Legacy of Black Women Film Showcase

Saturday, Jan. 18, 6 p.m.

McGlohon Theater, 345 N. College St.

$30, get your tickets

The Deltas of Charlotte Foundation host the annual event featuring short films written, produced, directed by and/or featuring Black women. The foundation will also present the winners of the high school and college student competition.

Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy Celebration

Monday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Levine Museum of the New South, 200 E. 7th St.

Free, more info

This family-friendly celebration of of Dr. King includes music, storytelling, arts, crafts and more.

Tyler Perry’s Madea Farewell Play Tour

Saturday, Jan. 25 – Sunday, Jan. 26

Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St.

Starting at $51, get your tickets

Actor, director and producer Tyler Perry takes it back to where it all started with a final tour of the Madea stage play. Perry has mentioned he’s retiring the famous Mabel “Madea” Simmons, so here’s your chance to see her one last time before she bids us all adieu.

Sy Smith & Ronnie Laws

Thursday, Jan. 30 – Saturday, Feb. 1

Middle C Jazz, 300 S. Brevard St.

$30 – $46, get your tickets

Soul singer Sy Smith has worked with the likes of Anthony Hamilton, Usher and Whitney Houston. She comes to Charlotte to perform with jazz legend and saxophonist Ronnie Laws and the Rhythm 4U band.

