12 entertainment picks around Charlotte this month
Kicking off a new decade with a roundup of January events happening around the QC.
Saturday, Jan. 4, 8 p.m.
Amos’ Southend, 1423 S. Tryon St.
$15 – $18, get your tickets
Natural Wonder rolls into town with the full band experience spotlighting the extensive music catalog of legendary Motown artist Steve Wonder. The party continues as Bless The Rains tribute band pays homage to another iconic group, Toto.
Wednesday, Jan. 8 – Saturday, Jan. 11
Bojangles’ Coliseum, 2700 E. Independence Blvd.
Starting at $53, get your tickets
OVO’s inspiration is the world of insects who live, work and play together. Aerial artists, contortionists and other acts show off movement in the colorful ecosystem. The popular production also features music with a Brazilian beat.
Saturday, Jan. 11, 9 p.m.
The Fillmore, 820 Hamilton St.
$20, get your tickets
The “southern party experience” known as Grits & Biscuits has been around since 2010, and the Queen City is often a tour stop. Party-goers bring their crew and vibe to music from the Dirty South.
Thursday, Jan. 16 – Sunday, Jan. 19
Comedy Zone, 900 NC Music Factory Blvd.
$30 – $40, get your tickets
Nationally-syndicated radio host Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles from the Steve Harvey Morning Show brings his special brand of humor to the Charlotte stage. Not restricted by the rules of the airwaves and FCC, there’s no telling what Nephew Tommy is going to say.
Thursday, Jan. 16 – Saturday, Feb. 8
Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte, 2132 Radcliffe Ave.
$30 – $50, get your tickets
The play is set in March 1959 in South Philadelphia and portrays one of Billie Holiday’s final performances. Janeta Jackson stars as Holiday who recounts events in her life while accompanied by Jimmy Powers (played by Willis Hickerson) on the piano.
Friday, Jan. 17, 8 p.m.
The Underground, 820 Hamilton St.
$25, get your tickets
The Grammy-nominated singer is sharing new music, but expect him to take you down memory lane with his hits like “Touch Me, Tease Me” and “Happily Ever After.”
Saturday, Jan. 18, 9 a.m.
Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St.
Starting at $59, get your tickets
The multimedia magnate is back on the road to help motivate audiences. She’s sharing her wellness journey and bringing along her celebrity friends for interviews and other interactive experiences.
Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m.
Uptown Charlotte
Free, more info
Come out and see the Charlotte community come together to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. More than 100 community organizations, marching bands and step and drill teams will participate.
Saturday, Jan. 18, 6 p.m.
McGlohon Theater, 345 N. College St.
$30, get your tickets
The Deltas of Charlotte Foundation host the annual event featuring short films written, produced, directed by and/or featuring Black women. The foundation will also present the winners of the high school and college student competition.
Monday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Levine Museum of the New South, 200 E. 7th St.
Free, more info
This family-friendly celebration of of Dr. King includes music, storytelling, arts, crafts and more.
Saturday, Jan. 25 – Sunday, Jan. 26
Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St.
Starting at $51, get your tickets
Actor, director and producer Tyler Perry takes it back to where it all started with a final tour of the Madea stage play. Perry has mentioned he’s retiring the famous Mabel “Madea” Simmons, so here’s your chance to see her one last time before she bids us all adieu.
Thursday, Jan. 30 – Saturday, Feb. 1
Middle C Jazz, 300 S. Brevard St.
$30 – $46, get your tickets
Soul singer Sy Smith has worked with the likes of Anthony Hamilton, Usher and Whitney Houston. She comes to Charlotte to perform with jazz legend and saxophonist Ronnie Laws and the Rhythm 4U band.
