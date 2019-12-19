Top picks for Afrobeat and Soca in the QC

DJ Steel Wheel at AfroPop! Charlotte on Oct. 19, 2019. Photo: Olden Visuals via DJ Kato Instagram

Are you tired of the cold weather and in need of a little tropical heat? Charlotte’s got a remedy for your winter blues. From the pulsating rhythms of Afrobeat to the waist-slimming sounds of soca, we’ve got a list of Caribbean events just in time for the holiday season.

Get ready to globe trot in our own backyard.

Afro Soca Love: Charlotte

Dec. 20, 9 p.m.

Bakadi Lounge, 4205 Monroe Rd.

Starting at $12, get tickets

Transport to the tropics with Afro Soca Love, an organization aimed at strengthening the connection between Africa and its diaspora through the arts, community and creativity. After a tour of 50+ cities, Charlotte gets a taste of the unique rave-inspired atmosphere with an African and Caribbean twist.

AfroPop! Charlotte, Vol. 38

Dec. 21, 9:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Crown Station Coffee House & Pub, 3629 N. Davidson St.

$5 – $15, get tickets

No passport needed. Grab your friends or your boo and join AfroPop! Nation for a night of Afrobeat, soca, reggae and live drumming with sounds curated by The Dynamic DJ Kato and DJ Steel Wheel.

AfroPop! Charlotte occurs every third Saturday of the month at Crown Station with special editions at Camp North End, Morehead Tavern and the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture.

Soca 2nd Saturdays

Dec. 21 (special edition), 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

The Rabbit Hole, 1801 Commonwealth Ave.

$10, more info

Ernest, aka DJ Coppa, and Neil, aka DJ On Track, bring the island flavor on the 2nd Saturday of each month. December shifted to third Saturday to celebrate DJ On Track’s birthday with an ugly sweater special edition. Get your practice in for Carnival season and kick off your holidays, Caribbean style.

Su Casa

Dec. 28, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Petra’s, 1919 Commonwealth Ave.

$10, more info

Join Jasiatic, Carlton H. and Petra’s in Plaza Midwood for Charlotte’s monthly Afro-fusion dance party. This local favorite adds a little spice to your weekends with Afrobeat, soca, house, funk and more. You’ll be contemplating your next cultural getaway after this one.

SocaFit USA

Check schedule for class times

SocaFit USA Studio, 7200-K Albemarle Rd.

Starting at $10, more info

Who says workouts can’t be fun? Work up a sweat with SocaFit founder and instructor Keisha Bridgeman in this high-energy class for all body types. Styled after Caribbean Carnival celebrations, these full-body workout classes will have you ready for the road in no time as you melt the pounds to soca, Afrobeat and reggae.

Stay tuned for:

Soweto Saturdays

1st Saturday of the month, 10 p.m.

321 Bar & Lounge, 321 N. Caldwell St.

$10 – $15

Head uptown for a sophisticated Afro-fusion experience on the first Saturday of each month.

Jerk Chicken N’ Waffles

Dates vary, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mango’s Caribbean Restaurant, 3112 N. Davidson St.

Free entry with online RSVP, $5 at the door, more info

The monthly brunch and day party is an escape to the islands with The Dynamic DJ Kato and Mike Paul – the Jerk Chicken N’ Waffles Crew — as you dine on scrumptious food.

Loán Lake (pronounced Lo-An) is a public relations and communications professional and published writer. She’s excited to use her skills and talents to make a positive impact in the communities in which she lives.