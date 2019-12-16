Meet the Charlotte groomer dubbed “The Dog Whisperer”

Amber Moore is owner and Head Groomer at Bubbly Pups in south Charlotte. Photo: Qcitymetro

Amber Moore has always loved dogs. Although she had dogs growing up, as a military kid, she had to get rid of them when times called for extended stays in Germany. It was sad at the time, but the experience of caring for multiple pups was an early glimpse into her future career.

Moore was a cashier at PetSmart 14 years ago when she asked her manager about training to become a pet groomer. The opportunity planted a seed that one day she would own a dog grooming business. She even picked out the name.

“I’ve actually had the name Bubbly Pups since I started grooming,” Moore said. “I’ve been holding on to the name, and then I finally got it registered five years ago.”

Moore officially opened the doors to Bubbly Pups in May.

There’s nothing flashy about it from the outside. Its entrance is located on the side of a Charlotte shopping plaza on South Tryon Street, less than a 10-minute drive from Carowinds. The yellow awning and paw print door decals signal that you’re in the right place.

Inside, the turquoise walls welcome you into a large space with three grooming stations in the center. On the day I visited, mom and daughter Australian Labradoodles were getting the works.

Charlotte businesses cater to dogs about as much as they cater to people, so it makes sense why careful consideration goes into choosing a groomer. Charlotte pet parents have been spreading the love about Bubbly Pups, evidenced by its 5-star ratings on Yelp, Google and its Facebook business page.

Multiple reviews dub Moore as “The Dog Whisperer” because of her ability to calm their pets during the grooming experience. (One owner, who described their dog as “a lawsuit waiting to happen,” noted how Moore eased their dog’s anxiety by singing and holding her.)

“We get dogs who are used to grooming, but we also get those who absolutely hate grooming, especially if they had bad experiences. I get a lot of clients like that,” she said.

Bree, one of Bubbly Pup’s groomers, gives a shave to an Australian Labradoodle.

How much does it cost?

Full grooming includes a bath, nail trim, ear cleaning, anal gland expression and a haircut. Prices start at $45 for small dogs, $55 for medium dogs and $65 for large dogs. You can pay extra for services like teeth brushing, nail filing and hair dying.

Moore recommends setting appointments every six to eight weeks. Appointments are in four-hour blocks, but Bubbly Pups offers an express service that typically lasts two hours.

Bubbly Pups is located at 8910 S. Tryon St. To book an appointment, call 980-219-7849 or visit bubblypups.com.

Katrina Louis is managing editor of qcitymetro.com who can always find something to do in Charlotte. She’s an offline hustler (and has the shirt to prove it) but when online, find her on Instagram and Twitter.