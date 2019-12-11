Mecklenburg County gives $125,000 to Siloam School restoration project

Plans to save and restore the historic Siloam School got a boost Tuesday when Mecklenburg County announced $125,000 in funding to support the project — on top of $50,000 announced by the City of Charlotte in January.

The Siloam School is a dilapidated structure near the University City area that dates back to the era of Jim Crow segregation. Beginning in the 1920s, it was among thousands of schools built with private funds throughout the South to educate the descendants of enslaved people.

Why it matters: The Siloam School is one of the last remnants of that history in Mecklenburg County. Built by members of a black church, the school was designed with a floor plan similar to the Rosenwald Schools that once dotted the rural South.

After raising between $600,000 and $800,000, the Charlotte Museum of History will move the building to its Shamrock Drive location, where the structure will be restored to its “period of historical significance,” Adria Focht, the museum’s president and CEO, said last winter when the project was announced.

Once restored, the museum will use the building to spotlight a segment of Charlotte’s history that “a lot of people don’t like to remember,” Focht said.

The plan

The project calls for upfitting the school with electricity, HVAC and modern safety systems. The museum also will create a fund to pay for maintenance, operations and a history exhibit about the Siloam School and Rosenwald schools. A historical marker will be placed at the school’s original location on Mallard Highlands Drive.

“Our vision is for the restored building to become an educational space for programs and exhibits that foster dialogue, particularly around racial cooperation and reconciliation,” said Fannie Flono, trustee for The Charlotte Museum of History and chair of the Save Siloam School Project committee. “The museum also plans to give tours of the building and to make the space available as a community resource.”

George Dunlap, who chairs the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners and represents District 3, where the school is located, said the school “holds history that we need to understand in order to move forward, including the story of segregation and unequal access to education in our community.”

Susan B. Harden, who represents District 5, called it “a fitting second chapter for the school, one we hope the school’s founders would be proud of.”

At one point in its history, Mecklenburg County had 26 Rosenwald schools for black children, more than any other county in the nation, according to the museum.

You can help

The Save Siloam School Project is accepting tax-deductible donation at charlottemuseum.org/siloam. Donors also may mail checks to The Charlotte Museum of History at 3500 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, NC, 28215. Write “Save Siloam School” in the memo line. Call 704-568-1774 or email info@charlottemuseum.org for more information.